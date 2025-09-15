Parker Posey Just Gave a Major Update on The White Lotus Season Four

Last night saw the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, with the star-studded ceremony celebrating the past year in television.

Among the nominated shows was of course Mike White's The White Lotus, with its dramatic third season earning a whopping 23 nominations. But despite leaving empty-handed, the HBO show was still the most talked-about of the night, with one of its stars dropping a major update on the fourth instalment.

Parker Posey starred in season three as Victoria Ratliffe, with her performance earning her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

And ahead of the ceremony, the 56-year-old spoke to E! Countdown on the red carpet about the future of the HBO drama series.

The location for The White Lotus season four has not yet been announced, but it is widely reported to be set in France.

This is something Posey confirmed, telling host Heather McMahon: "Mike is in the south of France now, so that's where season four's gonna be."

And when asked if her character would be returning for the fourth instalment, she replied: "I have no idea if I'm in it."

There have previously been reports that a former White Lotus character will return for the fourth instalment, with seasons two and three seeing the return of former White Lotus stars.

And while Jon Gries, Sydney Sweeney, Connie Britton and Laura Dern are among those predicted to appear in season four, Posey is rooting for Jennifer Coolidge to return instead.

Coolidge starred as Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons, with her character killed off in the season two finale. But according to Posey, there's always a way to bring characters back.

"In Nordic mythology, maybe spirits come to you when you're at the top of the mountain and people hallucinate," she stated. "I think Coolidge can come back depending on the location of where they are - like in the Alps somewhere."

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four.

