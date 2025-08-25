Thailand has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember, but deciding which area to dedicate my time to—and, most crucially, where to stay—was no small task. So when the prospect of spending five days at the Ritz-Carlton in Koh Samui became a reality, I had zero hesitation. The 58 acre oceanfront resort offers everything I prioritise when booking a holiday: turquoise water, diverse culinary experiences, thriving local culture, and some of the most exquisite rooms I've come across. And, after spending several days immersed in all the hotel has to offer, I can confirm that the Ritz-Carlton Koh Samui is the gateway to White Lotus levels of luxury.

The Vibe

Just a short drive from Koh Samui airport, the laid-back atmosphere of the Ritz-Carlton was established before I'd even set foot in the resort. Buried in a mass of greenery, the expansive hotel grounds are quietly tucked away from the busy hum of the island, but it's close enough to make the most of all that Koh Samui has to offer. The elevated reception area offers unmatched views of the ocean, giving a small glimpse of what you can see from the beachfront, and the instant sense of calm is underpinned by the warm and attentive staff.

When it came time to head over to the rooms, I was carted over in a golf buggy (available to all guests at any time to take you all over the resort), meaning no sweaty trekking with baggage was involved. And it’s just as well—the impressive size of the resort and the hilly landscape means this mode of transport is a necessity, and it also made half-asleep morning trips to the breakfast buffet all the more chilled out.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

There's a large infinity pool on the beachfront for all guests to use, as well as an additional pool outside the spa facilities and multiple restaurants to make use of. Not to mention the mini golf, tennis courts, fitness centre, and more. But thanks to the spacious nature of the resort, no area ever felt crowded or loud. In fact, I had a sea swim at the beach all to myself on multiple occasions, which has to be the most peaceful I have felt in a long time.

The Rooms

There are 175 hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas available in the Ritz-Carlton. I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some beautiful locations over the years, but, at risk of sounding too melodramatic, this was the first room that genuinely left me speechless. I could see that I had a sea view from the small porch area outside of my room, but the extent of it didn’t become clear until I had the full tour. I was staying in the Ultimate Pool Villa, which is a 97sqm/1044sqft one bed suite with its own infinity swimming pool and panoramic views of the ocean. As an avid swimmer, this is my idea of heaven. The true beauty of it is hard to convey—it really has to be seen.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

The contemporary yet authentic interior design style, featuring wooden doors and marble accents, made the whole villa feel simultaneously familiar and novel—the most comfortable place to spend a week disconnected from reality. With a plush king sized bed, marble bathroom, double vanities, bathtub overlooking the pool, indoor and outdoor showers, and open plan living room area (also with that incredible sea view), it was truly the stuff of dreams. Due to the size of the villa and outdoor area, I felt completely secluded in my own slice of the resort, despite having multiple neighbours hidden away in the greenery beside me. But the private pool and unparalleled views of the ocean were the real showstoppers. I became so accustomed to my hourly dips that I'm not sure I can ever go back.

Food and Drink

I could quite happily eat Thai food every single day, but if you prefer to keep your diet more varied there are nine different restaurants to choose from. Breakfast is served at the Shook! restaurant, with a full buffet of pastries, English and continental spreads, fresh fruit, and Thai curries. Lunch is available on the seafront, right next to the resort’s main pool, with a varied menu of Thai staples, burgers, light bites and salads, and enough options to easily see you through a week’s holiday.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

But dinner is where the Ritz-Carlton really shines. By far my favourite dinner option was the hotel’s Thai restaurant, Pak Tai, which served some of the best creamy, tangy, sweet and salty seafood I have ever tried. But if I could make one recommendation, it would be The View Dining—an open-air restaurant nestled in the mountains with breathtaking views across the island, and a fine-dining Mediterranean menu accompanied by a distinctive cocktail selection.

Activities

I had a series of things I wanted to tick off my bucket list whilst in Thailand, and the resort offered every single one. I took a trip to the spa, and while nothing beats a full-body massage the hotel’s signature pre-spa Songkran Shower ritual, which consists of gently cleaning and splashing the body with scented water, is what made it truly special. You might remember the water fight scene in the most recent White Lotus season, which the traditional practise has evolved into as a means of celebration and marking a period of renewal.

Next on the agenda was a Muy Thai boxing class, held in the resort’s own ring. Not only were the instructors very patient with my amateur skills, but I left feeling like I had learnt so much about the sport and really felt the burn the next day.

Hidden behind the Pak Tai restaurant and just above the resort’s main swimming pool is a man-made swim reef—the largest, one-of-a-kind swim reef in Southeast Asia. With over 50 different species of fish, there is an unbelievable amount to see and you get to feed the fish as part of the experience.

The Ritz-Carlton is also well-located for excursions across the island, so heading out of the resort to visit local temples is a must. For pure relaxation, don't miss getting involved in a sea-front sound bath, either.

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

Saving the best for last, by far favourite activity was the Thai cooking class. The resort’s chef, Chef Fang, took us to the local Laem Din market to pick out fresh fish, seafood, herbs and spices which we would later use in a guided cooking class to create our own lunch and dessert. On the menu was a tasty prawn Tom Yum soup and mango sticky rice (the best iteration I have ever tasted, FYI).

There's so much to do in the resort and across the island, including a fire dance show, a trip to the Fisherman’s Village, countless view points to visit, picturesque beaches to explore, plenty of market shopping, and opportunities to try even more local cuisine.

It’s not always easy to find a destination that offers culture, relaxation, and luxury in one, but the Ritz-Carlton Koh Samui offers all three in abundance.

How to book

For more information and to book, visit YTL Hotels or the Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui website here. Rates for the Ultimate Pool Villa begin at THB 27,000++ (GBP 620), depending on the season.

Additional information

Muay Thai Classes are complimentary for in-house guests as part of the activity schedule. Private sessions are also available at THB 2,800++ (GBP 65) per session. The Swim Reef Experience is THB 500 (GBP 12) per person, or THB 1,000 (GBP 23) per person including fish feeding. The Thai Cooking Classes are THB 4,500++ (GBP 100) per person, for the class only, or THB 7,500++ (GBP 170) per person with a market visit.