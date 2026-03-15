Nobody Wants This Is Inviting One Lucky Viewer To Set for Season Three Filming

Nobody Wants This continues to make headlines, with Erin Foster's critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series officially renewed for a third season. And with a release date projected for autumn 2026, filming for the third instalment is expected to start soon.

The award-winning series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, as the couple navigates their unorthodox relationship. And joining them in the all-star original cast are Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Emily Arlook to name just a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was a surprise update about Nobody Wants This season three that got the world talking this week, as Kristen Bell announced that she would be giving one lucky viewer a one of a kind on-set experience, as part of a competition for the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund.

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The chosen recipient and their plus one will reportedly be invited on the set of Nobody Wants This season three to meet the A-list cast, watch the show being made and have lunch with Bell herself.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) A photo posted by on

"I wanna invite you and a friend to join me on the set of Nobody Wants This!," Bell captioned her video announcement on Instagram. "You’ll meet the cast and crew, have lunch with me, and get an exclusive sneak peek of the show that you will have to keep a SECRET till it airs!!!

"You can come to set, you have lunch, meet everybody, experience the fun and chaos that is this beautiful set," Bell continued in her video. "And all of the proceeds are going to go directly to the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which if you know me, you know, is near and dear to my heart.

"I've been working with them for years and they support and empower women to maintain peace in their communities all throughout the world and they do a really great job," she continued.

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"Every entry supports @wphfund which helps women around the world lead peace building and humanitarian efforts in their communities. This year also marks the fund’s 10th anniversary ❤️."

"I can’t wait to meet one of you!," she concluded. "So if you would like to win a chance to come to the set of Nobody Wants This and and have lunch which I would love you to do, you can enter through Charity Buzz at meetkristenbell.com. See you there."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.