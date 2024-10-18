Justine Lupe has opened up about the ‘Nobody Wants This’ cast protecting her during pregnancy

Nobody Wants This is the most talked-about show of the moment, with the 10-part feel-good series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

The series follows agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) as they navigate their unlikely new relationship. And with an all-star supporting ensemble featuring Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Tovah Feldshuh and Sherry Cola, it's no surprise that Netflix has chosen to renew the hit series.

This week, it was Justine Lupe, 35, who made headlines, starring in the series as Joanne's sister and podcast co-host, Morgan.

Since the release of Nobody Wants This, Lupe has announced that she is expecting a baby, revealing that she was actually pregnant during filming.

The exciting news went viral, but after her words about initially keeping her pregnancy a secret were taken out of context, Lupe posted a statement to Instagram to clear things up.

"Wanted to just make clear, because my words have (I’m sure with good intention) been cut up and rearranged into a misleading story a few times now," Lupe posted to Instagram. "I want to clarify that the cast and crew did know I was pregnant as soon as it was safe to share."

She continued: "As women who have carried a baby know, there is a higher risk of miscarriage in the first few months of pregnancy so it’s emotionally risky to share too early.

"I only care to make this clear because EVERY single person on this set made sure I was cozy and taken care of," Lupe went on to state, explaining how the cast and crew made a major effort to protect her during her pregnancy.

"Kristen Bell ran around her living room in a sheet mask screaming in celebration when she found out and vowed to make this experience as cushiony and sweet and soft as possible," Lupe's post continued. "An also pregnant Erin Foster gave me a huge hug when I told her and eased any worry I may have had about working around it.

"Negar Ali Kline and her crew came in every single week and refit me, as every single week there was a different bump, and body. Ally Greven meticulously adjusted my outfits on set every day. And as I mentioned Adrian Peng Correia made sure I was shot in a way that serviced the character but also me personally. He literally took care of me. Every single Netflix exec on set came up and congratulated me. We had a set with FOUR pregnant women!

"I say this all because there is a narrative that it’s a death sentence of sorts to become a mother in this industry," Lupe concluded her post. "That your career will be over. That there isn’t room for us when we transition into this AWESOME new chapter of our lives. This new version of ourselves. And the narrative isn’t based on nothing, there is a long history of this being the case, but I do think that things are changing! I’ve been lucky enough to see some of my best friends do some bonkers incredible work pregnant or as new moms and it’s been hugely expansive. It seems silly to react to headlines being put out there but this set made me feel so safe creatively and interpersonally and I think it’s important for women to hear THIS narrative."

Nobody Wants This season one is available to watch now on Netflix.