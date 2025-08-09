Nobody Wants This is the most talked-about show of 2025, with the highly-anticipated second season officially in production, and set for release this Autumn.

The popular Netflix series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following their relationship and the barriers that come with merging their different belief systems and backgrounds.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The season one finale saw Noah put off his dream of becoming Head Rabbi to be with Joanne. And while plot details around Nobody Wants This season two are still under wraps, show creator Erin Foster has confirmed that they will be picking up from where season one left off. "Not the same night," she hinted. "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"

This week, Adam Brody opened up about Noah and Joanne's love story during a sit-down with Deadline, as part of their new interview series, 'Take Ten'. And when he was asked about Noah's decision to choose Joanne over becoming Head Rabbi, he replied with a powerful statement about love.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Even if it doesn’t work out, love’s worth it," Brody explained in the interview. "You’ve got to follow your heart."

"I think they make each other laugh, which is a big thing," he later added when talking about their compatibility. "I think they share a sense of a sense of humour. Physically they are attracted to each other. [And] I think they’re a bit of opposites. I think they find the contrast very enjoyable and engaging and challenging and attractive."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s gonna be romantic and funny," Foster has previously explained of Nobody Wants This season two. "I’m not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this. And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release on 23 October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.