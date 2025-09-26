The Nobody Wants This Season Two Trailer Has Just Dropped and It’s Going Viral

Nobody Wants This season two is officially on its way, with the highly-anticipated next instalment of the Netflix series dropping in October. And from the first look images to the star-studded cast, Erin Foster's critically acclaimed comedy series is all anyone can talk about.

The show's second season will see Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return to the helm as sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, with the feel-good series following their new relationship. And joining them for the next instalment will be the returning knockout ensemble - Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons, Emily Arlook and Sherry Cola, to name a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It was the show's upcoming plot that made headlines this week, with the season one finale seeing Noah choose Joanne over his dreams of becoming head rabbi. And with Netflix releasing the season two trailer just this week, we now have some clues around what to expect from the next instalment.

Nobody Wants This | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

According to the now viral trailer, season two will see Joanne and Noah merge their two worlds as they become a 'we', with the next instalment promising a lot of ups and downs for the unlikely couple.

Not to mention, there will also be some new faces joining for season two, with Seth Rogen appearing in the video teaser, as well as Gossip Girl star and IRL wife of Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, who has come onboard as new character Abby.

And while he didn't appear in the trailer, it has also been reported that Justine Lupe's character Morgan will have a love interest this season in Dr Andy, a new role played by Arian Moayed.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Little else is known so far about Nobody Wants This season two, but show creator Erin Foster has reassured fans that the upcoming instalment will be well-received.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s going to be romantic and funny," she has previously explained. "I’m not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this. And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see."

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release on 23 October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.