Nobody Wants This season two is officially on its way, with the Netflix show's highly-anticipated second instalment dropping next week. And from the first look images to the star-studded cast, Erin Foster's critically acclaimed comedy series is all anyone can talk about.

Season two will reportedly pick up from where the first season left off, with sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) choosing to pursue their unlikely relationship against all odds.

And with fellow cast members Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons and Emily Arlook also returning for the next instalment, season two is expected to bring the drama.

Nobody Wants This | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It is the new addition of Leighton Meester however that has made the most headlines, with Brody's IRL wife joining the cast for season two.

The Gossip Girl actress will be guest starring this season as Abby, Joanne's high school nemesis turned mum blogger, with the show's creators keen to get Meester onboard.

"The story came first, and then we were thinking of who to cast in that role," show creator Erin Foster has previously recalled to Deadline. "And I think I had just seen Leighton maybe at the People’s Choice Awards. She’s so cute. She’s so adorable and funny and quirky and cool, and they have a sweet relationship. And she was really on my mind after that, and I think she’s obviously so talented.

"We asked Adam first how he felt [about Meester joining the cast]," she continued. "And he was like, 'I love it. If it’s funny, see if she responds to it.' And so I quickly went into the scenes and tried to beef up the character as much as I could and give her as much fun. And there’s an extra scene now."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Foster even revealed that she changed the script to give Brody and Meester a moment on-screen together - both for the real life couple and the viewers at home.

"They didn’t have any scenes alone with each other originally," she recalled. "And so then I went in and I was like, 'OK, I’m going to give them a scene alone and kind of throw in a couple moments that people would grab onto and have fun with.'"

"I intentionally put a few fun little lines in there that I think people are going to enjoy," Foster added via E! News.

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release on 23 October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.