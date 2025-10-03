This Real-Life Emily in Paris Couple Has Reportedly Broken Up

Emily in Paris season five is officially on its way, with the next instalment set for release in December 2025. And from the location change to the official first look images, the Netflix show is making non-stop headlines.

Season five will see Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Paul Forman, Eugenio Franceschini and Lucien Laviscount return to their roles.

And in a major shake up to the credits, the next instalment will also see A-listers Minnie Driver, Michèle Laroque and Bryan Greenberg join the project, promising to bring the theatrics.

However, it was the off-screen drama that made headlines this week, with reports breaking that the show's IRL couple had broken up.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman, who play on-off couple Mindy Chen and Nicolas de Léon in the show, have reportedly been dating since 2023, after meeting on Emily in Paris. And after going public with their courtship in 2024, both Park and Forman have spoken out about their relationship.

"One of the reasons I wanted to be friends with him, and eventually fell in love with him, is that he’s so generous and kind as a coworker and a friend," Park has previously explained of their relationship to Cosmopolitan.

"The relationship part happened after filming, but I felt that from the very beginning with her," Forman added, via PEOPLE. "She's so generous, so supportive. As a fellow castmate, I'm so lucky to be working with her, our relationship aside. I feel like the luckiest man in the world."

Reports of their break up emerged this week, after Park attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding solo. And in the week since, multiple sources have confirmed the news.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have not yet commented on the speculation, but they are both expected to appear in Emily in Paris' next season.

Emily in Paris season five is set for release on 18 December 2025.

We will continue to update this story.