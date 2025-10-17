Traitors Contestants Are Banned From Bringing These Three Items to the Castle

Spoiler alert - this article contains up-to-date information about The Celebrity Traitors...

The Celebrity Traitors is in full swing, with a host of A-list faces joining Claudia Winkleman at the infamous Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to compete in the televised game.

The premise of the show remains the same as the original - seeing Faithfuls and Traitors go head to head, eliminating players for the £100,000 charity prize pot. And with Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns wearing the Traitors cloaks this year, it's no surprise that the show has broken viewership records.

It is the competitors' experience that has been getting the nation talking the most, with details from the contestants' sleeping arrangements, to the song they are played before every round table discussion going viral.

It was a surprising rule that made headlines this week, as it emerged that three items are banned from the Traitors castle, and the entire filming experience as a whole.

The items in question? Phones, TV remotes and clocks.

The "no phone rule" is well-documented, with producers limiting contact with the outside world. And previous contestants have recalled that it is mandatory to have your phone confiscated for the duration of the show's filming.

Instead, contestants are allowed access to an old fashioned 'production phone' when they need it, with all calls chaperoned by production team members.

The same applies to TV remotes, with producers banning access to internet and social media over the entire process in order to avoid external information impacting the game.

Clocks are the real surprise however, with watches banned and all clocks removed from the castle so that contestants have no sense of time.

"You get picked up in the morning and when filming is over, you get dropped back to the lodgings," season two winner Harry Clark has previously explained to the BBC. "I don't know what time the mission starts or when lunch is - we rely on the production team to direct us and in between, we all just sit around and chat.

The Celebrity Traitors episodes air every Wednesday and Thursday on BBC.

