Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have opened up about their chemistry on 'Nobody Wants This'

Nobody Wants This is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the moment, with the feel-good Netflix series becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

The 10-part series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, as sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following their unlikely relationship, and the challenges that come with blending their contrasting lives and backgrounds.

The show has been an undeniable success, prompting an outpouring of love for its stars, with the chemistry between Bell and Brody captivating viewers.

This is something Kristen Bell opened up about this week, explaining that even her husband Dax Shepard was rooting for her and Brody to kiss.

"Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, 'Whoa, that’s hot,'" Bell recalled to E! of her and Brody's onscreen chemistry, adding: "My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, 'Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.'"

"I think there’s a math to it," Bell continued, when explaining the secrets of achieving such realistic chemistry on screen. "You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss - which I think is really important."

She continued: "Whether or not people want to see you end up with someone is a crap shoot, and we just kind of got lightning in a bottle."

Brody has also opened up about their onscreen chemistry, crediting the fireworks between Joanne and Noah to the writers behind the film.

"If two people are too similar, sometimes you need a little bit of different chords, different notes to harmonise," Brody explained in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn’t totally know how it would work. I know that she’s a lovely person and she’s really talented, and I knew that the writing was really strong. All you can do is go in and do your best. You hope that it turns out, and again, I give a lot of credit to the writing."

He later added: "We’ve been together in different shows and nobody said, 'Your chemistry is amazing.' I mean, we had a great time working together and it certainly worked, but there’s a reason this time that the show is getting more of a response in this way. That has to do with the shape of the writing."

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This are available to watch now on Netflix.