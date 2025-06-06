Leighton Meester’s Words About Her “Low Key” Wedding to Adam Brody Are Going Viral

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody make up one of the world's most talked-about couples, with both A-listers famed for their iconic TV show characters.

Adam Brody played the beloved role of Seth Cohen in Josh Schwartz's 2003 cult classic series, The OC. While Leighton Meester, famously played Blair Waldorf, "the Queen Bee" of Josh Schwartz' second knockout noughties series, Gossip Girl.

And since getting together in 2010, the couple, who shares two children, has risen to the forefront of Hollywood. Particularly this past year, with Brody gaining critical acclaim for his role in Nobody Wants This. And with Meester officially joining the cast for season two, the husband and wife duo has been front and centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was their wedding that made headlines this month, with the notoriously private couple tying the knot in an intimate ceremony back in 2014. And while they have both previously kept tight-lipped about the nuptials, Meester spoke out this month to share a rare detail about the day.

Speaking to Bustle, Meester explained that the milestone was very "intimate" - an important detail for the couple, given their day jobs.

"On sets and in life, I've been able to wear a fancy dress and hit a mark and say lines, and I didn't want it to feel like that," she explained. "I wanted it to feel intimate and private."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the interview, Meester also touched on parenting, opening up about the difficulty of balancing it with a career.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There's been a lot of stuff that I haven't done because I want to be with [my children]," she explained. "I don't like being away from them. I'm sure a lot of people feel this way, but I'm especially not into it."

She continued: "Obviously, for the very right thing, I would probably just be like, 'Let's figure it out.' I mean, I'm not going to leave my family for a year. We're not doing that. But apart from that, we have a good system in place, where I can consider jobs carefully. And every other piece of life."

Well this is lovely.