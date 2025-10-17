Gwyneth Paltrow’s Surprising Words About Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Going Viral

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from their "intense" start to 2025 over award season, to the constant break up speculation around them, the A-listers have been front and centre this year.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. And while the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, refraining from commenting on their relationship in public, they are said to be "stronger than ever".

In fact, according to sources, they are now "practically living together" and integrating their families, with the loved ones around them praising the A-list pair's sweet relationship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Gwyneth Paltrow's thoughts on the high profile match that made headlines this week, as the Oscar winning actress revealed that she only found out about their relationship recently.

Paltrow and Chalamet have been working together in recent years, co-starring in sports drama, Marty Supreme - set for release in 2026. And while Paltrow knew that her colleague had a girlfriend, she reportedly had no idea who she was.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Everyone makes fun of me because I don't know anything," the 53 year-old actress confessed in a recent interview with British Vogue. "I was like, 'Do you have a girlfriend?' And he was like, 'I do'", Paltrow recalled. "He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, 'That's so cool. I really love to hear that from a young man like you.'

"I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it's a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids," she added. "I respect it. I think it's kind of punk rock. But my point is, I didn't know it was Kylie Jenner."

Well, this is hilarious.

We will continue to update this story.