A Major White Lotus Season Four Casting Hint Has Just Dropped – and It’s Going Viral

The White Lotus continues to make headlines, with the HBO show's third season receiving an impressive 23 Emmy nominations this month.

A-list cast members Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell, Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood are among the season three stars to earn major nods. And as the Mike White show returns to the forefront, so too has details around the highly-anticipated fourth instalment.

The White Lotus season four, which was green-lit earlier this year, is reported to be filmed in either Egypt or Mexico. And according to sources, it is set to be star-studded, with experts predicting that show creators will bring back a former White Lotus star.

This was seemingly hinted at this week, as show creator Mike White was spotted having lunch with season two cast member Laura Dern.

The 58-year-old actress appeared in The White Lotus's second season as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli. And while she didn't appear on screen, Dern played a memorable voice role during an emotional phone call scene.

Therefore, following her and White's recent meeting in California, the Big Little Lies star is now rumoured to be the returning cast member for season four.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This comes after reports that another White Lotus star, Connie Britton, had previously been in talks with Mike White over a potential comeback.

The 58-year-old actress starred in the show's first season as Nicole Mossbacher. And while she has expressed her interest in reprising the role, she is currently unable to film away from home due to her parenting commitments.

"I have talked for several years to Mike White about shooting another season of that show, which I would love to do," Britton explained to Us Weekly earlier this year. "Now I keep telling them, 'Listen, when you’re ready to do White Lotus: Aspen, let’s do it.'

"We shot that show during COVID," Britton explained. "So my son was able to go with me when we shot it. He would do COVID Zoom school starting at 5:00 a.m. from Hawaii. But that show now means you go spend six months in Thailand to shoot [a whole season]. [So] as much as I would love to do it, it’s a whole thing."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.