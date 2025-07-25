A New Love Interest Has Been Cast for Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Nearly two decades after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, we are finally getting a sequel, with the highly-anticipated project officially in production.

And from the first set looks going viral on Instagram, to the announcement of the fashion-appropriate release date - 1 May 2026, to tie with next year's Met Gala, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the star-studded cast list that has undoubtedly made the most news, with a host of major A-list names signing on for the project.

Anne Hathaway is of course returning to play the lead role of Andy Sachs. And so too is the original Runway magazine team - Meryl Streep as editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, Emily Blunt, as Emily Charlton, Priestly's overworked assistant, and Stanley Tucci as creative director Nigel Kipling. Not to mention Tibor Feldman as Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Elias-Clarke.

However, the sequel will also see some major cast changes, with Adrien Grenier, who previously played Andy Sachs' boyfriend Nate, confirmed not to be returning to the franchise.

According to sources, Nate's storyline tied up naturally in the first film and won't be progressing into the second, with a new love interest officially cast for Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This has seen Australian actor Patrick Brammall join the project, with the Colin from Accounts co-creator and star spotted filming a night time restaurant scene for The Devil Wears Prada 2 with Anne Hathaway.

Brammall will not be the only new face joining the project, with actors Pauline Chalamet, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley and B.J. Novak announced to be joining the cast. Not to mention, Kenneth Branagh who will also be playing a love interest - coming on board as Miranda Priestly's new husband.

We will continue to update this story.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently set for release on 1 May 2026.