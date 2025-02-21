Leighton Meester has made a huge announcement about her role in Nobody Wants This season two

Nobody Wants This is still making headlines, with the popular Netflix series already in production for season two.

The record-breaking feel-good show stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the young and unlikely couple as they navigate their relationship.

And with show creator Erin Foster at the helm, and a star-studded ensemble cast from Justine Lupe to Jackie Tohn, it's no surprise that the series has gone viral.

This week, it was season two's casting that made headlines, as the cast and crew confirmed the new faces coming onboard. And among them was Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl star and wife of Nobody Wants This lead Adam Brody.

Yes, this is not a drill. According to Netflix, Meester will be joining the show as new character Abby, an Instagram mum influencer, who is a childhood nemesis of Joanne (Kristen Bell).

Meester shared the exciting news herself, posting the update to her Instagram stories with a series of love heart emojis, while show creator Erin Foster released the statement: "Millennials you're welcome. Again."

Plot details around Nobody Wants This season two are still under wraps, but Erin Foster has hinted to the Hollywood Reporter that they will be picking up from where season one left off. "Not the same night," she explained "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"

"Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had in real life," Foster has also explained, with the show based on her own relationship, and conversion to Judaism. "We always use my experiences as a template to jump off of, if it works and if the room really responds to it. But she’s her own person. She has her own story."

Nobody Wants This season two is expected to air later in 2025.