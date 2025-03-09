The first look photographs of 'Nobody Wants This' season two are officially going viral

Nobody Wants This was undoubtedly the most talked-about show of 2024. And with the popular Netflix series already in production for season two, it's still making non-stop headlines.

The record-breaking feel-good show stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah, following the new couple as they navigate their relationship.

And with a star-studded ensemble cast, from Justine Lupe to Jackie Tohn, and show creator Erin Foster at its helm, the series has reached cult classic status already.

This week, it was updates around the highly-anticipated second season that made headlines, with the next instalment already in production. And with new cast members coming onboard, most notably Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl star and wife of Adam Brody, it's all anyone has been able to talk about.

To keep viewers happy, Netflix even dropped some first look photographs of Nobody Wants This season two in production, showing Brody and Bell filming an S2 scene.

"Ugh i love this cast. i love this show. i love everything about NOBODY WANTS THIS being back in production!," Netflix captioned the post.

Plot details around Nobody Wants This season two are still under wraps, but Erin Foster has hinted to the Hollywood Reporter that the series will be continuing on from where season one left off. "Not the same night," she explained "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'"

"Joanne does not have to have the same journey that I had in real life," Foster has also explained, with the show based on her own relationship, and conversion to Judaism. "We always use my experiences as a template to jump off of, if it works and if the room really responds to it. But she’s her own person. She has her own story."

Nobody Wants This season two is expected to air later in 2025.