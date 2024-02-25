Leighton Meester and Adam Brody just gave us a major millennial throwback at the SAG awards

Last night saw the 2024 SAG awards, with the star-studded 30th annual awards ceremony celebrating the past year in film and television.

The historic ceremony saw Oppenheimer and The Bear win big, not to mention Killers of the Flower Moon, with Lily Gladstone taking home the Best Actress gong. It was the red carpet arrivals however that got the world talking the most.

Making a rare appearance on the SAG Awards red carpet was Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, with their date night giving us all major millennial throwbacks.

Adam Brody played the beloved role of Seth Cohen in Josh Schwartz's 2003 cult classic series, The OC. And his now wife, Leighton Meester, famously played Blair Waldorf, "the Queen Bee" of Josh Schwartz' second knockout noughties series, Gossip Girl.

Their relationship has been celebrated by fans of both shows, with people the world over still reeling from the fact that "Blair Waldorf" and "Seth Cohen" are married.

And while the couple, who share two children, are notoriously private, their rare appearance yesterday unsurprisingly went viral, with the couple posing together as they entered the awards ceremony.

“We’re super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another," Leighton has previously said of their relationship in an interview with E! News. "We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship.”

“I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter’s, the deli in Los Angeles. I used to eat there all the time," Adam explained of their first meeting to Penn Badgley while on his Podcrushed podcast. "I was smitten instantly, and I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn’t get to know her for many years after, even though we even worked together briefly. She remained elusive to me for so long, you know, and aloof.”

Well, this is lovely.