'Nobody Wants This' fans have been concerned by a major season two change

Nobody Wants This is the most talked-about show of the moment, with the feel-good Netflix series becoming a worldwide phenomenon since its release.

The 10-part series has Kristen Bell and Adam Brody at its helm, starring as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah as they navigate their unlikely new relationship.

The show's release has been triumphant, ranking number one on Netflix, and already getting renewed by the streaming platform for a second season.

However, as news of its renewal went viral, fans were quick to spot a major change to Nobody Wants This season two, and the internet is not convinced.

The show's highly-anticipated second instalment will see creator Erin Foster return to the project, but in a different capacity, moving into an executive producer role. And taking on her show-running duties for season two will instead be Girls alums Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan.

While fans were excited to see Konner and Kaplan come onboard, there was concern around the switch, with viewers questioning the decision to "mess with a winning formula".

"Nobody Wants This season 2!!!! but the showrunner change is concerning. I've been traumatized by it in the past," posted one viewer to social media. Another added: "With a new showrunner. I'm scared".

"This is an extreme move in the business, especially for a show that scored huge in its opening week," read another.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me,” Foster explained of the series, via Deadline after news of season two was announced. “The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed."

She continued: "I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic.”

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This season one are available to watch now on Netflix.