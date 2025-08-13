With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix on 4th March 2025, and just days after its release the streaming platform confirmed that a second season had already been filmed and would be released in the autumn. However, Netflix has now shared that With Love, Meghan season 2 will actually be available to watch much sooner than expected - this month, in fact.

The show - which sees Meghan sharing her tips and tricks for hosting, cooking and homemaking alongside a string of celebrity guests - is back for a second helping, with even more recipes and famous friends. The news of its release also comes just days after Netflix confirmed that they have extended their media partnership with the Sussexes.

So, what can viewers expect from the second instalment of Meghan's lifestyle show? This time around, the Duchess is joined by the likes of Tan France and Chrissy Teigen, and in the new trailer we can see her creating delicious dishes, baking, crafting cocktails and even dabbling in a bit of pottery. She's also sharing anecdotes about her husband, Prince Harry, who made a fleeting appearance in the season one finale.

Here's everything we know so far about With Love, Meghan season two.

Season one was released less than six months ago, but Meghan is already back - and much sooner than anticipated. With Love, Meghan season 2 is set for release on Netflix on Tuesday 26th August 2025, with eight brand new episodes.

Which celebrities star in Meghan Markle's Netflix show?

Last time around, Meghan was joined by a host of famous faces including actress Mindy Kaling, chef Roy Choi and TV star Abigail Spencer. For With Love, Meghan season 2, viewers can expect to see the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Jay Shetty and Tan France gracing their screens. Take a look at the full list of celebrity cameos here:

Chrissy Teigen

Christina Tosi

Clare Smyth

Daniel Martin

David Chang

Heather Dorak

Jamie Kern Lima

Jay Shetty

José Andrés

Radhi Devlukia

Samin Nosrat

Tan France

With Love, Meghan season 2 trailer

If you want a sneak peak at the upcoming season, the first trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2 has just dropped on YouTube.

Where can I watch With Love, Meghan?

With Love, Meghan season two will be available to view on Netflix from 26th August 2025. You can sign up for a Netflix account here, where you'll be able to watch all eight episodes from the show's first season right now.