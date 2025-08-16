The First Look Photographs of Nobody Wants This Season Two Are Going Viral

Nobody Wants This continues to make headlines, with the popular Netflix series gearing up for the release of its highly-anticipated second season.

The critically acclaimed comedy series, created by Erin Foster, stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah. Not to mention, a star-studded ensemble cast including Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons, Emily Arlook and Sherry Cola.

The feel-good show follows Joanne and Noah's unlikely relationship. And with the season one finale seeing Noah choose Joanne over his dreams of becoming head rabbi, viewers are eager to know what the second instalment will hold.

A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk) A photo posted by on

Netflix creators gave us all a taster this weekend as they officially dropped the first look photographs of Nobody Wants This season two. And unsurprisingly, they have since gone viral.

The new images appear to show Noah and Joanne very much in love, as well as a love interest for Morgan (Justine Lupe) in new character Dr Andy, played by Arian Moayed.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, there are no official photographs yet of Leighton Meester, with the Gossip Girl star and IRL wife of Adam Brody officially joining the Nobody Wants This cast for season two.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Little is known about Nobody Wants This season two in terms of plot, but show creator Erin Foster has explained that it will pick up from where season one left off. "Not the same night," she hinted. "But the same moment of, 'So, what now? How do we do this?'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s going to be romantic and funny," Foster has previously explained of the upcoming instalment. "I’m not in the business of depriving people of what they want on a show like this. And making some like, artistic choice to rob you of what you want to see."

Nobody Wants This season two is set for release on 23 October 2025.

We will continue to update this story.