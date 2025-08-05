Wednesday Season 2 Is Almost Here – and There’s a Huge Change That Will Divide Fans

After almost three years of waiting, Wednesday is back - and season two is set to be even bigger and better than its record-breaking debut. The series premiered on Netflix on 23rd November 2022, and has gone on to become the most popular English-language show on the streaming platform, beating the likes of Stranger Things and Adolescence with a staggering 1.7 billion hours viewed.

Jenna Ortega is back to reprise the role of Wednesday Addams, while Tim Burton is returning to a directing role for another four episodes. But there are a whole load of very famous faces joining the cast list (ahem, Lady Gaga) - so expect Wednesday fever to take over your feeds for the next month. Want to know when the show is landing on Netflix, and who is starring this time around? We've got you covered. Plus, prepare yourself for a huge format change that is likely to divide fans...

When will Wednesday season 2 be released on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 will be returning to Netflix on Wednesday 6th August 2025, but fans can expect a rather noticeable change to the format. In fact, it'll likely divide viewers. The streaming platform has decided to release the season in two parts - a move that hasn't always been warmly welcomed. While part one will drop on 6th August, you'll have to wait until Wednesday 3rd September 2025 for part two as Netflix is releasing the season in two distinct drops, with each part comprising of four episodes.

It's by no means a new move from the platform, and in the past they've split several popular releases - from Bridgerton season 3 to You season 4. Although some viewers don't mind a cliffhanger and are happy to wait for a second instalment, others are keen to binge their favourite shows in one go - so the jury's out on whether or not this was a good idea for Wednesday...

Returning and New Cast Members

The full cast list for Wednesday season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are a number of fan favourites returning to the show to reprise their roles (Jenna Ortega! Catherine Zeta-Jones! Emma Myers!), but Wednesday season 2 will also star a host of brilliant new faces. This time around, expect to see guest stars like Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton and - wait for it - actual Lady Gaga. Take a look at the full cast list below.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams)

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair)

Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin)

Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams)

Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams)

Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams)

Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus)

Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger)

Victor Dorobantu (The Thing)

Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump)

Noah B. Taylor (Bruno)

Haley Joel Osment (Kansas City Scalper)

Owen Painter (Slurp)

Thandiwe Newton (Dr. Fairbur)

Lady Gaga (Rosaline Rotwood)

What is the Wednesday season 2 storyline?

Wednesday season 2 plot

In the official press release from Netflix released just days ago, we learn that Wednesday is back at Nevermore Academy and this time, she's "plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery". Show runners and exec producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum: "This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."

Miles added: "Nothing is what it seems in Season 2. Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wednesday season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday 6th August 2025.