Why Kristen Bell’s Husband Won’t Get a Cameo in Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This season 2 is almost here. Ten new episodes are due to land on Netflix in a little over a week, and fans can expect some character changes, even more complicated love stories,and - rather excitingly - the arrival of Leighton Meester. But while Adam Brody is delighted that his wife is joining the cast, Kristen Bell has finally revealed whether or not her husband, Dax Shepard, will get a cameo of his own.

In an interview with Parade, Kristen was asked about her husband's potential for a part, as well as Adam's friendship with him. She claimed: "Adam is probably closer to Dax than he is to me. To be honest, that’s one of the reasons I wanted Adam for this show. Dax and I are such big fans of Adam’s work. He’s such an unpredictable actor that is so natural."

Dax and Adam previously worked together on the 2017 action comedy CHiPs, and Kristen added that 'they get along really, really well.' However, for those hoping that her husband might appear in Nobody Wants This, it's not likely to happen any time soon. Kristen said: "Dax doesn’t love to act anymore. So I don’t think he’ll be coming on anytime soon. He’s not a fan of acting. He’s a fan of podcasting."

Dax shot to fame after starring in the noughties candid-camera show Punk'd before landing acting roles in various films and TV shows. He now hosts the Armchair Expert podcast.

Nobody Wants This fans are looking forward to the Adam Brody and Leighton Meester crossover season 2. The couple, who have been married for ten years, will both star in the upcoming season with Leighton set to appear as Joanne's high school nemesis. In an interview, creator Erin Foster said that she 'intentionally' included references to Adam and Leighton's relationship, and that she's excited for the Gossip Girl star to join the cast.

"We came up with such a fun character," she told E! News. "We went to Adam first, like, 'What do you think of this idea?' He was like, 'I think that she would be so great at it. Do it. Ask her.' And she was so game and so excited. She is an underrated comedian."

Nobody Wants This season 2 is set to be released on Netflix on 23 October 2025.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors