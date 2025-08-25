Why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Won’t Feature In With Love, Meghan Season Two

This week sees the return of the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show, as With Love Meghan season two officially arrives on Netflix.

The popular show sees the mother of two share hosting and interiors tips, from flower arranging to bath salts recipes, from Montecito, California. And with Markle joined by celebrity friends for each episode, season two promises to be star-studded.

However, while the highly-anticipated next instalment is set to feature Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Jay Shetty and José Andrés among other A-list faces, there are two people who are expected to be noticeably absent.

The Duke and Duchess' children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not expected to be making an appearance on the Netflix show, with experts explaining that their privacy and safety is paramount to their parents.

"I would be really surprised is Lilibet and Archie appeared in this series in any really meaningful way," PR expert Rhea Freeman explained to The Express. "And this isn’t a criticism, it’s based on what Harry and Meghan have shown us of the children online in recent years."

She continued: "If we look at Meghan’s Instagram, for example, we sometimes see the back of the children’s heads, and there have been images of them as tiny babies, but when there’s a shot shared showing the children’s faces, they are obscured with an emoji.

"With the criticism the couple have faced, and the regular mentions around security, not showing the children’s faces on TV makes perfect sense as a way to help keep them more protected and safe," she later continued.

With Love, Meghan season two will be available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday 26 August 2025.

We will continue to update this story.