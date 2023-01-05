Prince Harry calls William his "arch-nemesis" in "Spare," according to new interview clip

Prince Harry isn't done speaking out about his relationship with the Royal Family.

His memoir Spare comes out on 10 January, and he is speaking in two TV interviews on the 8th as well. Now, we also know he will be appearing on Good Morning America on the 9th, the day before his book is released.

In a new trailer for the interview, host Michael Strahan asks the Duke of Sussex: "There's a quote in this book where you refer to your brother as your 'beloved brother and arch-nemesis.' Strong words. What did you mean by that?"

Harry explains it this way: "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into, or is played by the heir/spare."

We have been privy to a lot more revelations about the relationship between the brothers over the past few days, and it looks like Harry isn't holding back when it comes to William.

Most shockingly, the Duke claimed the Prince of Wales physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle in 2019, in a copy of Spare seen by The Guardian.

The incident is relayed as follows in the book: "It all happened so fast. So very fast.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace told the BBC they would not be commenting on these allegations.

Elsewhere in the GMA trailer, Harry says: "Ultimately, I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there."

And Michael also asks: "So the heir was jealous of the spare?" though we don't get to hear the response.