Prince Harry calls William his "arch-nemesis" in "Spare," according to new interview clip

He's not mincing his words

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk through a trench during the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 2017 in Lille, France.
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry isn't done speaking out about his relationship with the Royal Family.

His memoir Spare comes out on 10 January, and he is speaking in two TV interviews on the 8th as well. Now, we also know he will be appearing on Good Morning America on the 9th, the day before his book is released.

In a new trailer for the interview, host Michael Strahan asks the Duke of Sussex: "There's a quote in this book where you refer to your brother as your 'beloved brother and arch-nemesis.' Strong words. What did you mean by that?"

Harry explains it this way: "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into, or is played by the heir/spare."

We have been privy to a lot more revelations about the relationship between the brothers over the past few days, and it looks like Harry isn't holding back when it comes to William.

Most shockingly, the Duke claimed the Prince of Wales physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle in 2019, in a copy of Spare seen by The Guardian.

The incident is relayed as follows in the book: "It all happened so fast. So very fast. 

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace told the BBC they would not be commenting on these allegations.

Elsewhere in the GMA trailer, Harry says: "Ultimately, I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there."

And Michael also asks: "So the heir was jealous of the spare?" though we don't get to hear the response.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸