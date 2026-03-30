Why the Beckham Family Is Under Fire From Their Neighbours

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly seeking permission to plant 79 trees and install pond lighting at their Cotswolds home.

Some neighbours have reportedly criticised the plans, with fears that it could become "a source of annoyance to people" and "harmful to wildlife".

"Festooned lighting hanging along a 'proposed bridge'... spotlights, is this really Great Tew or have I mistaken this area for Blackpool?," commented one local resident.

The Beckhams continue to make headlines, with the family of six being front and centre in 2026.

In fact, from their relationship with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham following their eldest son's bombshell statement, to reports that Harper will one day become the face of the Beckham empire, the family has been dominating the headlines.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was their Cotswolds home that got the world talking, as Victoria and David Beckham reportedly filed an application to West Oxfordshire District Council to make some major changes to the landscaping of their Great Tew estate.

Article continues below

The A-listers are reportedly seeking permission to plant 79 trees along one side of their property as a privacy measure. Plus, they are also hoping to create a wildflower meadow and install lighting around their pond.

However, some of their neighbours have reportedly been left unimpressed by the plans, with fears that the lighting in particular could become "a source of annoyance to people." It has also been claimed that the proposed lighting could be "harmful to wildlife", as well as "undermine enjoyment of the countryside of the night sky".

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

One neighbour, James Worthington, even spoke out to compare the plans to the Blackpool illuminations, arguing that they were "more akin to Miami or Florida not Great Tew".

"If I am not amiss, this pond 'lake' is in the countryside in a rural setting," Worthington, a local resident, reportedly claimed, per BBC. "Festooned lighting hanging along a 'proposed bridge'... spotlights, is this really Great Tew or have I mistaken this area for Blackpool?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If the applicants want to live in suburbia, then why come to an area like Great Tew?"

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12.10 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

Victoria and David Beckham purchased their Cotswolds property in 2016 for £6.15 million. And in the decade since, they have undergone multiple renovations, installing a sauna, a football pitch, a lake and a bee garden. This has significantly added to the property's value, doubling to approximately £12 million.

The Beckham family has not publicly responded to the complaint.

We will continue to update this story.