Princess Kate reportedly thinks William and Harry's feud has 'gone on long enough'

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Kate is apparently over husband Prince William's feud with his younger brother Prince Harry.

According to one source, the Princess of Wales wants to help bring the once-close brothers back together, as they're still reportedly not talking.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," the source told Star magazine (via the Mirror). "She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

Just recently, William declined to see his brother while he was visiting the UK in May — and if Kate had had anything to say about it, perhaps they would have met after all.

But while the source claims Kate would love to see William and Harry be friends again, it sounds like she's much less keen to bring Meghan Markle back into the fold.

"Kate feels Meghan was the catalyst of all the bad blood between William and Harry," the source continued.

"They never warmed to Meghan. They found her obtrusive and forward."

According to the insider, Kate felt inspired by her late mother-in-law's diaries, which detailed the sweet relationship between the royal brothers when they were boys. "Diana was a very expressive writer and her diaries became a source of comfort as her marriage fell apart," the source said. "Kate has read them and they have provided valuable insight into what William and Harry's relationship was like when they were young."

We know from various sources, including Harry's memoir Spare, that the brotherly relationship wasn't always simple, but things have certainly gone from bad to worse in recent years. Meanwhile, it's not the first time that Kate has been named as one of the brothers' best hopes for a reconciliation. We'll have to wait and see whether she succeeds in bringing them closer.

