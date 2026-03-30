Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have Playfully Addressed Their 13 Year Age Gap

Katy Perry, 41, and Justin Trudeau, 54, have playfully addressed their 13 year age gap, posting a photograph to Instagram of their biological ages.

"How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?," Perry captioned the post, prompting thousands of comments from fans and followers.

The A-list couple has been linked together since July 2025, confirming their romance in October.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been front and centre over the last year, with the A-list couple confirming their romance in 2025.

The singer, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister, 54, were first linked together in July last year, with several sightings of the high profile couple leading to months of relationship speculation.

And now, eight months in, their romance has reportedly become increasingly serious, with the A-listers going Instagram official and even taking part in their first joint political appearance.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was a social media post that made Perry and Trudeau headlines, as the couple appeared to playfully address their age gap for the first time.

The Firework singer is 13 years younger than the Canadian politician - something the pair appeared to reference in a recent Instagram post, showing them holding up screens of their biological ages.

"How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?," Perry captioned the photograph, with Perry's biological age calculation reading 33.1 and Trudeau's reading 43.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) A photo posted by on

Perry's fans certainly seemed to approve of the carousel of photographs, with followers commenting their love for the couple in their thousands.

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"Haven't seen you smile this much before!!," commented one follower, while another posted: "It's so good to see you sooo happy."

"You look authentically happy and content. Wishing you both long lasting happiness," one posted, while another read: "I loooove your relationship, I'm really happy for you."

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"[The couple is having] a lot of fun," an insider reported of Perry and Trudeau's relationship to PEOPLE last year. "[They] see each other when they can," the source continued of their familial obligations and busy schedules. "Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.