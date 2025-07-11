Why Princess Kate’s Personal Assistant Has Suddenly Stepped Down After 15 Years

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.

The mother of three took a temporary step back from duties to focus on her health, following her diagnosis last year. And now that she is officially in remission, the 43-year-old has returned to the forefront, increasing her public duties over the summer months.

In fact, from President Macron's official visit this week, to the upcoming Wimbledon finals, she has been front and centre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is her life behind palace doors that is getting the world talking the most however, with Prince William and Princess Kate's Kensington Palace team seeing a major shake up.

According to reports, the royal couple's executive personal assistant is officially stepping down, with Natasha Archer, known by Tash, working for Prince William and Princess Kate for the last 15 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Archer came onboard as the royal couple's personal assistant in 2010 - the year of their engagement, and has been an integral part of their team ever since. She was even promoted in 2022 to the role of Senior Private Executive Assistant - a position she has held for three years.

Now however, Archer is moving on, with multiple publications reporting that she is leaving her position to establish her own private consultancy.

And while she will surely be missed at Kensington Palace, insider sources have explained that Prince William and Princess Kate are fully supportive of her exciting new chapter.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales's household has wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead," the sources reported, via People.

Well, this is lovely.

It is not known when Prince William and Princess Kate will be looking to hire for Natasha Archer's former role, but we will continue to update this story.