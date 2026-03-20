Kylie Jenner’s Family Has Spoken Out To Defend Her Relationship With Timothée Chalamet

Brody Jenner has spoken out in defence of his sister Kylie's romance with Timothée Chalamet, after claims surfaced around the actor's past relationships.

"Just leave the happy couple alone," the reality star stated this week. "People have lives before they meet their person."

This comes amid growing attention around Chalamet and Jenner's relationship, with the couple being front and centre over award season.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the beauty founder, 28, and the Marty Supreme star, 30, dating since April 2023.

The A-list couple is known to be notoriously private. However, with Chalamet nominated across award season, they have been particularly front and centre, making multiple red carpet appearances together this year.

And with the Dune actor experiencing a major online backlash after his controversial statement about the arts earlier this month, the couple has been under particular scrutiny.

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This week, it was Chalamet's dating history that made headlines, after the Daily Mail published an interview with a 32-year-old former adult entertainer, who claimed to have been in a non-exclusive relationship with Chalamet, before his romance with Jenner.

"I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner and I was very confused about that," Sarah Tena reportedly shared of her alleged former relationship with Chalamet.

"At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Page Six shared the story to Instagram, captioned: "'Blindsided' former adult entertainer details alleged romance with Timothée Chalamet pre-Kylie Jenner."

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And in a rare move, Kylie Jenner's brother Brody publicly commented, speaking out to defend her relationship with Chalamet online.

“Oh god 🙄 just leave the happy couple alone,” the star of The Hills posted to Instagram. “People have lives before they meet their person."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kendall and Kylie, those are my little sisters," Brody, 41, has recently reflected of his relationship with his half-sisters on The Viall Files podcast.

"I rarely get to see them. It's not their fault, it's not my fault, it's not really anybody's fault. They don't live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up," he continued.

"[But] if Kylie or Kendall call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone, and I'd be there for them. I'd leave this [podcast]."

We will continue to update this story.