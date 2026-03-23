Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Lucrative Offers To Film a Tell-All Docuseries

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are reportedly in talks about having their own docuseries on Hulu.

Brooklyn is reported to be 'keen' for the idea, with the streaming company allegedly hoping that he will share his side of the Beckham family feud.

This comes amid tensions between the Beckhams and the Peltz Beckhams, with Brooklyn releasing an explosive statement against his family in January 2026.

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son speaking out in an explosive statement in January.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn, 27, wrote in a six-page social media statement, confirming speculation around a family fallout.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

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"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's statement continued, alleging that his wife Nicola Peltz had "been consistently disrespected" by his family. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," his statement concluded. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have remained silent about the situation in the months since.

However, according to sources, the couple has received multiple offers to film a tell-all docuseries, with potential in the future for the Peltz Beckhams to share their side of the story on film.

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Streaming company Hulu is reported to be in talks with the couple about their own documentary series, with the Daily Mail reporting that the couple "had been offered a deal."

And while Brooklyn, who is reportedly "keen for the project" will likely want to focus on his culinary career, the outlet has noted that Hulu hopes he will also "lift the lid on the feud with his family."

"[This] would put him in direct competition with his estranged parents Victoria and David, who have both released their own series with Netflix," the outlet noted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They'd be instantly propelled firmly into the big leagues and in direct competition with Netflix, which, of course, has its own Beckham ties having run authored documentaries by both of his parents," a source has reported to The Sun.

"Brooklyn and Nicola have been offered big money interviews before but turned them all down. When they do decide to speak, it will be on their own terms."

Neither the Beckhams nor the Peltz Beckhams have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.