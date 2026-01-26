The Beckham-Peltz Drama Started Long Before the Wedding, According to Sources

The fallout between the Beckhams and the Peltz-Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola reported to have become estranged from the family.

This is something that Brooklyn, 26, confirmed last week, announcing that he does "not want to reconcile" with the Beckhams in an explosive viral statement.

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," Brooklyn penned to Instagram, making multiple accusations about his A-list parents.

These particularly focused on the couple's 2022 wedding, accusing Victoria Beckham of cancelling making Nicola Peltz's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour" and "hijacking" their first dance, alleging that his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship".

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," his statement continued. "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham A photo posted by on

However, according to Page Six, the Beckham-Peltz fracture started "long before the wedding", with sources speaking out about the "non-stop petty drama" ahead of the Florida nuptials.

"They can’t stand each other and don’t talk," a source alleged of Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, via the outlet, reporting that "the build-up to the wedding was horrendous."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The source went on to allege that Peltz didn't want her mother-in-law "to be any part of the planning".

"She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything," the source reported. "Communication was minimal."

The Woman in Me: Britney Spears £12.10 at Amazon UK In Britney Spears' record-breaking autobiography, The Woman In Me, the popstar opens up about life behind the scenes - sharing her personal stories, in her own words, for the first time.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn's bombshell statement concluded. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety," he added. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

The Beckham family has not commented directly on the statement.

We will continue to update this report.