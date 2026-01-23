Cruz Beckham’s Cryptic Instagram Is Going Viral, Following Brooklyn’s Shock Statement

The Beckham family's relationship with the Peltz Beckhams continues to make headlines, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, releasing an explosive statement earlier this week.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn posted in a lengthy statement to his Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he added. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Speculation around the fallout first surfaced in early 2025, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola being noticeably absent from a series of major family occasions, including Victoria Beckham's documentary premiere and David Beckham's Knighthood celebrations.

And none of the Beckham family were present at Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal in August 2025, three years after their wedding.

Brooklyn's recent statement suggests that their original wedding in 2022 was one of the catalysts of the fallout, alleging that Victoria Beckham cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour" and "hijacked" their first dance.

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he reported. "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," his statement later added. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life."

Brooklyn's shock statement has divided the internet, with many fans coming to Victoria Beckham's defence. And in a sign of support, an online campaign has resurfaced her 2001 song 'I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl', skyrocketing it to number one in the iTunes charts.

This was something that youngest son Cruz Beckham alluded to this week in a cryptic Instagram Story, posting a picture of a can of Guaraná Antarctica, to 'I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl'. And given the timing, his upload has unsurprisingly gone viral.

Victoria and David Beckham have not directly responded to Brooklyn's statement or the subsequent media storm.

We will continue to update this report.