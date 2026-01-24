Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s Wedding DJ Has Spoken Out Amid the Media Storm
The Beckham family's fallout with the Peltz Beckhams was confirmed this week, as Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn spoke out on Instagram.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote in an explosive statement.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he later added. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
The 26-year-old's account particularly focused on his 2022 wedding, accusing Victoria Beckham of cancelling making Nicola Peltz's wedding dress "in the eleventh hour" and "hijacking" their first dance.
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," read part of Brooklyn's viral statement.
"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.
"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he continued. "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
Now, Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding DJ has officially weighed in, with DJ Fat Tony sharing his thoughts on the "awkward" moment during an appearance on ITV's This Morning.
"Everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance," he explained, recalling that Marc Anthony introduced Victoria to the stage as "the most beautiful woman in the room."
"Victoria is by the stage, she goes onto the stage, and of course at that point Brooklyn is suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife," he reported.
"Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out. Brooklyn is stuck there on stage. And then they do this dance and Marc Anthony's going, 'Put your hands on your mother's hips'. It was a Latin thing. The whole situation was very awkward for everyone in the room."
"This is all about how Brooklyn feels," noted the DJ. "If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward."
However, he went on to stress that the wedding dance "is a very small part of a bigger problem", stating: "I think what we're all missing here is the fact that parents have lost their child, and a son's lost his parents and the rest of his family."
