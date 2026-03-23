Chappell Roan Has Spoken Out Over Reports That Her Security Made Jude Law’s Daughter Cry

Footballer Jorginho Frello has accused Chappell Roan's security of making his stepdaughter cry, after she smiled at the singer at a hotel in Brazil.

Roan released an Instagram video in response, apologising for the situation and confirming that the security guard in question was not her "personal security".

11-year-old Ada is the daughter of singer Catherine Harding and actor Jude Law.

Chappell Roan has been at the centre of controversy this week, as footballer Jorginho Frello spoke out on social media to claim that her security made his stepdaughter cry.

Jorginho's partner Catherine Harding and stepdaughter Ada, 11, had reportedly been having breakfast at a hotel in São Paulo, when the pair had seen the 28-year-old singer. And after walking past her to check it was her, the mother and daughter were reportedly told off "in an extremely aggressive manner" by security.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This morning, my daughter woke up incredibly excited, she even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admires, or used to admire," the footballer posted to Instagram this weekend of the "very upsetting situation".

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"By coincidence, they’re staying at the same hotel as this artist," he continued. "During breakfast, the artist walked past their table. My daughter, like any child, recognized her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her ... She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.

"What happened next was completely disproportionate," his statement went on. "A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.

"He even said he would file a complaint against them with the hotel, while my 11-year-old daughter was sitting there in tears," he later added. "My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot.

"I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and I understand very well what respect and boundaries are," he noted. "What happened there was not that. It was just a child admiring someone.

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"It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans," he later concluded, adding: "I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child."

A post shared by Catherine Harding (@catcavelli) A photo posted by on

Jorginho's statement went viral online, with Chappell Roan officially responding, speaking out about the reports on Sunday in a video posted to Instagram.

"I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security," Roan stated in the video.

"I didn’t even see a woman and a child," she continued. "Like, no one came up to me, no one bothered me, like I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel.

"I think these people were staying at the hotel as well," she went on, later adding: "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not.

"They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going on to address the online backlash she has faced since Jorginho's comments, Roan stated: "I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.

"I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that."

We will continue to update this story.