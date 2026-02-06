Why Prince William and King Charles Are Not Talking, According to Sources

Sources have weighed in on King Charles and Prince William's relationship, reporting that the father and son are currently not speaking.

The situation is "icy at best and explosive at worst", sources reported, via Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop, noting that tensions are "worse than they've been in years".

"They clash because they’re too similar," a courtier has reported of King Charles and Prince William's dynamic. "Both believe they’re right. Neither backs down easily."

The Mountbatten-Windsors continue to make headlines, with the royal family being the most talked-about in the world.

King Charles and heir to the throne Prince William remain at the centre, with the father and son being the most senior members of the fold.

However, according to sources, this has caused a power struggle, with King Charles and Prince William said to be experiencing tension in their relationship.

In fact, according to the outlet, the pair is not currently on speaking terms, adding: "It’s very bad at the moment. There’s real anger on both sides."

A palace courtier even alleged that the tensions between King Charles and Prince William are more difficult than those between the monarch and Prince Harry, noting: "Harry is emotional, reactive, and predictable. William is controlled, strategic - and stubborn. That’s much harder."

"They clash because they’re too similar," the courtier added of King Charles and Prince William's relationship. "Both believe they’re right. Neither backs down easily."

"William will be King. And he knows it," another source added. "That changes the power dynamic completely."

This comes after reports last year that King Charles and Prince William had experienced a discord, after a "tense and fraught" summer.

"Charles believes in tradition and continuity above all," a royal insider reported to The Daily Beast at the time. "[While] William thinks many aspects of his father’s approach are outdated, preferring a more modern interpretation of monarchy."

The source continued: "To William, continuing to run the monarchy as though it were still an Edwardian institution feels absurd. To Charles, his son’s more casual approach can feel like a lack of respect for duty and tradition."

We will continue to update this story.