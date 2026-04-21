Royal experts have reported that the Wales family is preparing for a home dynamic change, with Prince George expected to start boarding school in September.

"They are such a tight family unit" and "George will be missed," royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO! Magazine. "It will be like having an empty seat at the table."

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will stay at the family's Forest Lodge home on the Windsor Estate with Prince William and Princess Kate.

The Wales family has been front and centre this season. And from Prince William and Princess Kate's recent role changes to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7 increasing their public appearances, the family of five continues to make headlines.

It was their life behind palace doors that got the world talking this week, as it was reported that Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing the family for an "emotional" dynamic shift, with Prince George set to start secondary school in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has not yet been confirmed where the future King will be starting secondary school, but Prince William's alma mater Eton College, and Princess Kate's former school, Marlborough College, are widely considered to be the two frontrunners.

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However, at either school, Prince George would likely be boarding - something that insiders are certain will shake up the dynamics in the Wales family household.

"It’s a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad," Robert Jobson explained to HELLO! magazine of Prince George's future boarding.

The royal author went on to note that the adjustment will be an "emotional time" for Prince William and Princess Kate, with the Wales family known to be "a tight family unit".

"Both of them know what it was like," Jobson continued. "They both boarded, so they know how it works. William used to go to visit the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor while he was at Eton College, but that has to be organised. You can’t just pop home when you want to.

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"They are such a tight family unit - George will be missed," he added. "It will be like having an empty seat at the table."

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will remain at Forest Lodge, on the Windsor Estate, with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

We will continue to update this story.