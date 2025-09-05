Sources Have Weighed In on Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s ‘Tough’ Separation This Summer

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has been front and centre this summer, with the A-listers subjected to break up speculation.

The notoriously private couple has been dating since April 2023. However, this season saw their courtship shift to long distance, with Chalamet filming on location for Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary. And after months of not being seen in public together, including Chalamet's absence from his girlfriend's birthday celebrations, rumours of their split quickly went viral.

Neither Chalamet not Jenner has commented directly on the break up speculation, but they did appear to shut down the rumours, posing for a photograph together in Budapest in the days since. And insiders have spoken out to confirm that contrary to the speculation, the A-list couple is still going strong.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source explained to PEOPLE at the time. "She visited him in July. But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours."

"They're making it work though," the source explained of the balancing of their busy schedules. "They miss each other and are totally fine."

This week, sources weighed in on the A-list couple's "tough" time apart this summer, with Jenner said to have been particularly affected by the online narrative around them.

"They had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie," sources recently reported to Globe Magazine, via Yahoo Entertainment. "Especially as rumours were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during breaks."

The insider continued: "She’s very affected by social media rumours, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they’re at and how things will work when he’s back in the States."

The source even went on to report that the couple could be on the cusp of a major step in their relationship, with the insider alleging that Jenner is ready to move in together.

"[Chalamet is] caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence," the source added. "But the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal."

