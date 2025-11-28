Taylor Swift Has Confirmed the Surprising Start to Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has to be the most talked-about woman of 2025, with the 35-year-old singer releasing her record-breaking The Life of a Showgirl album just last month. And with her upcoming Opalite music video set for release in December, that shows no signs of slowing down.

It is her A-list relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce that undoubtedly makes the most headlines however, with the couple announcing their engagement this year. And from their sweet words about each other to the rumoured updates around their upcoming wedding, Swift and Kelce have truly been front and centre.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

It was details around the start of their relationship that went viral this week, as Swift opened up about their courtship in a video teaser for End of an Era, the six-part Disney+ series following the behind the scenes creation of her Eras tour.

"[Kelce is] the greatest surprise of my life," Swift explains in the video teaser, adding: "the most meaningful relationship I’ve ever had… started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him."

Taylor Swift | The End of an Era | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Swift's hilarious comment refers to their pre-relationship days, with Kelce attending the Eras tour as a fan in 2023 before they became an item, voicing his sadness on his New Heights podcast that he hadn't been able to meet her.

"I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," he recalled on-air in July that year, having wanted to gift her one with his phone number written on it. "She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me," he continued. "So I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show."

A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow) A photo posted by on

Swift and Kelce confirmed their relationship two months later, with the Opalite singer speaking about her now-boyfriend's comments in the past.

"This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem," she recalled. "It was like he was standing outside my window with a boom box just yelling, 'I wanna date you!"

And reflecting on her reaction at the time, she continued: "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting since I was a teenager."

Taylor Swift's End of an Era documentary series will premiere on Disney+ on Friday 12 December 2025.