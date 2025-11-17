Sources Have Given a Surprising Update on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s Friendship

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship continues to make headlines, with both A-listers being front and centre this year.

The Gossip Girl actress and Blank Space singer are known to have been close friends since 2014, with Swift being godmother to Lively's three daughters - James, Inez and Betty.

However, in 2025, their relationship was put under intense scrutiny. And the pair seemingly became distant, not seen out in public together, amid reports that their "friendship had halted".

The media storm around them first began when Swift was implicated in Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

The director referenced Swift in his countersuit against Lively as her "mega celebrity friend" and one of her "most trusted partners". And Swift was later subpoenaed and summoned to court for information relating to the case.

Swift's subpoena has since been dropped, and it was announced earlier this month that Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Lively had been formally closed. However, sources alleged that the intense scrutiny around them had left lasting damage, majorly impacting their relationship.

This week, sources gave a surprising update on Lively and Swift's friendship, insisting that their distance "wasn't personal", and suggesting that the pair could soon reunite.

"For months, Blake’s been living under a shadow," a source reported to Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop, following the news that Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against her had been closed. "This was the first real moment she felt the tide turn."

And with the insider reporting that Lively was now "glowing, relieved, and walking lighter", they alleged that the Lively-Swift friendship could be back on, with the pair reportedly only distancing themselves from each other to minimise media scrutiny.

"It wasn’t personal," the source continued. "It was strategic. Both were drowning in headlines they didn’t ask for."

"[Lively] misses her," the source added. "The families, the laughter, the old comfort. Blake believes Taylor will come running once this legal cloud is gone."

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.