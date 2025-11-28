One Family Member Just Made an Unexpected Reference to Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet continue to make headlines, with the A-listers dating since April 2023.

The beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 29, are notoriously private about their romance, choosing not to speak about each other in public. And with Chalamet declining to comment on their courtship in a recent interview with Vogue, the couple has been subjected to break up speculation.

Sources close to Jenner and Chalamet have been quick to shut down the rumours, insisting that they are "still going strong" and that "everyone adores them together".

And adding weight to these reports was even a family member, with Jenner's half-sister Khloé Kardashian appearing to reference the relationship in a surprise comment this week.

The comment in question featured in a recent episode of The Kardashians, that saw 41-year-old Khloé filming a promo for body swap comedy, Freakier Friday.

And when asked by producers which of her sisters she would most want to swap bodies with, Kardashian opted for her youngest sister, Kylie, explaining: "Because, hello, it’s Kylie Jenner."

"We have cool friends, we have fun animals, we live in a fairytale," she continued, describing Jenner as "a little bit of Snow White, but a little bit of Pretty Woman"... "Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like," she added.

She then went on to seemingly reference Jenner's love life as a factor, stating: "We’re not dating basketball players - we’re going to the games courtside, baby."

This is undoubtedly a nod to Chalamet, with the A-list couple regularly spotted attending basketball games together.

Chalamet is known to be close with the Jenners and Kardashians, with the actor said to be "part of the family", even spending Thanksgiving together this year.

"When they are in L.A. together, he spends time with her kids too," a source reported to People. "Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."

We will continue to update this story.