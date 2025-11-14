Why the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Break Up Rumours Have Officially Resurfaced

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make up one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And while the notoriously private A-listers have been dating since April 2023, they have made by far the most headlines in the last year.

This is mainly down to break up speculation, with Jenner and Chalamet's long distance relationship and conflicting work schedules sparking concern amongst fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The break up rumours reached their peak this summer, while Chalamet was filming on location for Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary. And after months of not being seen in public together, including Chalamet's absence from his girlfriend's birthday celebrations, speculation around their split quickly went viral.

Rumours around their break up were disproven at the time, with insiders speaking out to confirm that the A-list couple was still going strong.

However, just months later, the Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet break up speculation has resurfaced, with recent events catapulting their relationship back into the spotlight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was sparked by Chalamet's noticeable absence from Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party, with his girlfriend's family throwing a star-studded celebration at Jeff Bezos' mansion. And while multiple sources reported that the actor was busy filming at the time, several tabloids alleged that the couple had actually split.

Added to this is Chalamet's recent cover interview with Vogue, where the A Complete Unknown actor chose not to comment on his relationship with Jenner.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The piece states that Chalamet "will not talk about [it]", with the actor reportedly stating: "I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Timothée wasn’t at Kris’ party because he is filming two huge projects right now and is working," a source recently told Us Weekly in response to the break up speculation. "He has been on set for Dune, but he and Kylie FaceTime every day.

"Everyone adores them together and he has even been present in the kids’ lives, which makes Kylie so happy," the source added. "Everything is going well and Kylie respects that he is working really hard right now and having a huge moment in his career."

Neither Timothée Chalamet nor Kylie Jenner have commented on the speculation.

We will continue to update this story.