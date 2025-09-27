Jennifer Aniston's new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple appearing to go public this summer.

Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 49, have reportedly been dating since July, going Instagram official earlier this month. And with the "good match" praised by those around them, the A-list romance is said to be going strong.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, sources gave an update on Aniston and Curtis, reporting that the pair has started to merge their different worlds. And this, they have emphasised, can be a difficult adjustment.

"Jen is going to keep living the way she has since the nineties, and she’s earned the right to have a huge house, a big staff, and endless ways to capitalise on her global fame," a source recently reported to the National Enquirer.

"But she and Jim are from totally different worlds, and even the idea of having a full-time assistant can be a tough concept for somebody as self-reliant as Jim to wrap his head around.

"At heart, he’s an agent of change," the source added of Curtis. "And everybody around Jen is keeping an eye out for the shifts she makes in her lifestyle as she and Jim become closer.

In fact, according to the source, Aniston is already "experiencing a little more of what the real world has to offer" with Curtis.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Jim's great - her close friends love him [and] he's amazing to be around," a source has previously reported to PEOPLE earlier this month. "He has this really calm and secure energy - Jen loves it."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

We will continue to update this story.