Why Fans Are Convinced That Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Have Broken Up

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world. And from their "intense" start to the year over award season, to the reports that they were "practically living together", the A-list pair has been front and centre in 2025.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since April 2023. But despite the interest around their relationship, the Hollywood couple is notoriously private, refraining from publicly commenting about their personal lives.

Still, the pair continues to be a paparazzi favourite, regularly seen out and about together from their summer holiday in Saint Tropez, to a Nicks Game in May earlier this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, after a month of not being seen together in public, the A-list couple has become the subject of break up rumours, with fans voicing their concern that they have split in secret.

These rumours have since been exacerbated by Kylie Jenner's recent social media activity, with the beauty founder celebrating her 28th birthday over the weekend.

First, the Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a series of screenshots of the songs that she was listening to on repeat over her birthday week. And from Jeff Buckley’s ‘Lover, You Should of Come Over’, to Labi Siffre’s ‘Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying’, the tracks she included were all famous break up songs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And next came a post on her main Instagram grid, where she uploaded a series of photographs of the celebrations, captioned: "last Friday as a 27 year old".

Close friend Hailey Bieber was among those to comment, posting the message: "28 is better I promise." And while the context for the words is not known, fans have taken it to believe that Jenner has had a difficult year.

Neither Kylie Jenner nor Timothée Chalamet have commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.