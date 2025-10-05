Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Kept Her Break Up From Keith Urban a Secret

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, with reports of the break up emerging this week.

The A-list couple has been together since 2005, after meeting at LA's G'Day USA gala. And after announcing their engagement the following May, Kidman and Urban tied the knot in an intimate wedding in June of the very same year.

The Big Little Lies actress, 58, and the country music star, 57, have since welcomed two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, with Kidman also having two children, Isabella Jane and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Reports of the split broke this week, with Kidman filing for divorce on 30 September, citing "irreconcilable differences." But according to sources, the couple has actually been separated and living apart since the beginning of summer.

This week, insiders weighed in on the secrecy around the high profile split, with Kidman reportedly keeping their break up under wraps from friends for a heartbreaking reason.

"Nicole had been trying to get them to work on their marriage and did not want this to get out to the public," sources recently explained to Us Weekly. "She didn’t tell many friends what was really going on with them and was holding this in for months.

"They had both been spending a lot of time apart due to work commitments and have been living separate lives," the insider continued. "Her and Keith were not on the same page."

Opening up about their busy schedules, the source added: "He is all over the place, all the time. He’s been away on tour since June and in Australia for August. [And] Nicole has always been able to be a force with work and be a constant presence in her children’s lives. She’s at the top of her career, but she’s also a working mom who still prioritizes her children."

Neither Nicole Kidman nor Keith Urban have commented publicly on their break up.

We will continue to update this story.