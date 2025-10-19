Sources Have Given an Update on Nicole Kidman Following Her Split From Keith Urban

It was reported earlier this month that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had separated, filing for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

The Big Little Lies actress, 58, and the country music star, 57, had been together since 2005, sharing daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

And while news of their split came as a shock to friends and fans, the A-list couple has reportedly been living apart since the beginning of summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Nicole had been trying to get them to work on their marriage and did not want this to get out to the public," sources recently explained to Us Weekly. "She didn’t tell many friends what was really going on with them and was holding this in for months.

"They had both been spending a lot of time apart due to work commitments and have been living separate lives," they continued. "Her and Keith were not on the same page."

"He is all over the place, all the time," the insiders explained of their conflicting schedules. "He’s been away on tour since June and in Australia for August. [And] Nicole has always been able to be a force with work and be a constant presence in her children’s lives. She’s at the top of her career, but she’s also a working mom who still prioritises her children."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, sources gave an update on Kidman since the split went public. And according to them, she is focusing on positivity and gratitude.

"[Kidman is] surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her - her family and her work," sources recently explained to People.

"[She has] several work projects coming up and is looking forward to them," the insider added. "She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life. She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets - she believes everything happens for a reason."

We will continue to update this story.