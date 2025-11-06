Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Won’t Talk About Kylie Jenner During Interviews

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple, who have reportedly been dating since early 2023, didn't actually make their red carpet debut until May this year when they attended the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, and although Kylie joined Timothée at the Oscars in March, they attended a number of award season ceremonies separately. They've also remained tight-lipped when it comes to sharing details of their relationship, too, something which Timothée has explained in a new interview.

During a cover story for the Vogue December issue, the Dune actor opened up about why he has chosen not to discuss his relationship with Kylie. The piece states that Timothée 'will not talk about [it]', but adds that he tells them: "I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say."

Instead, he goes on to talk about the fact that his peers are transitioning into new phases in their lives, adding: "Zendaya is engaged. Anya [Taylor-Joy] is married." Discussing fatherhood and whether or not he hopes to have a family in the future, he goes on to add: "That could be on the radar."

Timothée and Kylie's relationship has been the subject of break-up rumours in recent months. Fans speculated that the pair may be taking a break when he didn't attend her birthday in August, but a source at the time told PEOPLE: "They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July. But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. They're making it work though. They miss each other and are totally fine."

The couple has amassed a fair few celebrity fans over the last few years. Gwyneth Paltrow recently shared that she thinks the pair are 'punk rock', and Timothée's ex-girlfriend, actor and singer Eiza González, said during an interview: "They look so cute together, they look so in love, and I'm obsessed with them."