Why the Internet Is Convinced That Timothée Chalamet Has a Famous Alter Ego

Timothée Chalamet is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the A Complete Unknown actor being front and centre in 2025.

And from his high profile relationship with Kylie Jenner and the ongoing break up speculation around them, to his and Gwyneth Paltrow's upcoming film, Marty Supreme, the Dune star has been making particular headlines.

However, it was a surprising reason that catapulted Chalamet back into the spotlight this week, as the internet became convinced that the 29-year-old actor has a famous alter ego.

Yes, conspiracy theories have been going viral online that Chalamet has been moonlighting as EsDeeKid, an anonymous UK rapper.

EsDeeKid's identity is not known, with the rapper wearing a balaclava during his performances. But with online sleuths spotting similarities between Chalamet and the anonymous musician, fans have become convinced that they are in fact the same person.

Firstly, there are physical similarities between EsDeeKid and Chalamet, with fans noting that the pair has almost identical eyes and build. Not to mention, their fashion, with both the musician and actor reportedly seen wearing the same bandana.

My favorite consirpacy theory is that this new UK rapper Esdeekid is actually timothee chalamet pic.twitter.com/OXUpdA96usNovember 14, 2025

Adding to this is the fact that Chalamet has previously spoken about his teenage dreams of becoming a world famous rapper, performing throughout school under the rap name 'Timmy Tim'.

Therefore, fans believe that Chalamet created an anonymous alter ego to properly pursue his long sought-after rap career without the influence of his Hollywood name.

"The actor-to-musician crossover is very hard to do," explained Artist KJ Freeman in a now viral video. "The only person who really managed it was Jamie Foxx, and even then, people thought he was doing a Ray Charles impersonation."

Timothée Chalamet has commented on the rumours of his famous alter ego, posting a '👀' emoji on one fan theory video. However, this cryptic move has only added fuel to the rumours.

We will continue to update this story.