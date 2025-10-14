Katy Perry's rumoured relationship with Justin Trudeau made headlines earlier this year, and now the singer appears to have commented on the speculation for the first time. Katy and the former Canadian Prime Minister were spotted enjoying dinner together back in July while Katy was in Montreal as part of her Lifetimes tour. The pair reportedly spent two hours at Le Violon restaurant, and days later Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Katy's concert.

However, at the time a source claimed to PEOPLE that Trudeau was 'surprised' by the interest in their fledgling relationship, with the insider telling the publication: "Justin and Katy are for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada. They discovered how they agree on many things and really enjoyed their encounter in Canada for as short a time as it was."

Although they remained firmly out of the spotlight in the months that followed, Katy and Justin's relationship found its way back into the headlines this weekend when they were spotted kissing on Katy's yacht near Santa Barbara, California. Photos of their affectionate embrace were published by the Daily Mail, with a witness claiming: "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau."

On Monday, Katy appeared to comment on her new relationship - and the ongoing dating speculation - during a performance at the O2 Arena in London. She told the audience: "London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore." Later, when a fan proposed to Katy on stage, she simply replied: "I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago."

Rumours of Katy's relationship with Justin Trudeau came weeks after she announced her separation from long-term partner and former fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The pair, who share five year old daughter Daisy Dove, are reportedly on good terms following their split after nine years together, and Orlando was said to be "cool" with the dating rumours.

