There’s Been an Update on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s Relationship Amid Break Up Speculation

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship has been front and centre this summer, with the A-list couple subjected to break up speculation.

The notoriously private couple has been dating since April 2023. And from their "intense" start to the year over award season, to the news that they were "practically living together", Jenner and Chalamet have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world.

Rumours of their split come after months of the A-list couple not being seen in public together, with Chalamet noticeably absent from his girlfriend's 28th birthday celebrations last weekend.

This was then compounded by the Kylie Cosmetics founder's social media activity, with Jenner sharing screenshots to famous break up songs that she was listening to on repeat. Specifically, Jeff Buckley’s ‘Lover, You Should of Come Over’, and Labi Siffre’s ‘Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying'.

And while neither Chalamet nor Jenner has commented on the speculation, the beauty founder did appear to subtly shut down the rumours this week, by liking her boyfriend's most recent Instagram upload.

This week, sources gave an update on Jenner and Chalamet's relationship amid the ongoing break up speculation. And according to them, the couple is still going strong and working hard to make their long distance relationship work.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," a source recently explained to PEOPLE.

"She visited him in July. But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours," the insider added. "She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. [While] Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.

"They're making it work though" and "FaceTiming most days," the source insisted, explaining that "they miss each other and are totally fine."

We will continue to update this story.