Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Absent From Last Night’s VMA Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most talked-about couple of the summer, with the A-listers announcing their highly-anticipated engagement last month.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of the viral moment, raking in over 36 million likes.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Since news of their engagement dropped, the A-list couple has kept a relatively low profile, stepping back from the media frenzy to enjoy the moment privately.

This was certainly the case this week, as the A-list couple opted to skip the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The VMAs is undoubtedly one of the biggest nights in music, with this year's award ceremony hosted by LL Cool J in New York's UBS Arena.

And while Swift is usually a regular attendee, having won 30 VMA awards in total over her career, the Blank Space singer opted not to attend.

Swift's absence might seem surprising, especially given the fact that she was nominated in the 'Artist of the Year' category. However, it is not completely unexpected, with the couple said to be taking a break from the spotlight this year.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And with her highly-anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for release next month, it makes sense that Swift would be taking some private time for herself.

It has also been noted that Kelce would not have been able to attend, with his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paolo, Brazil, over the same weekend.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

While the couple is reportedly taking a break from the spotlight, they are said to be happier than ever, with sources telling PEOPLE that they have "been in celebration mode ever since the engagement".

"Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged," the source added. "They are going to take their time with it."

We will continue to update this story.